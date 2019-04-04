Rep. Johnson Takes Part in First SNAP Hearing as Ranking Member
Washington, D.C. – Today U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) took part in his first hearing as Ranking Member of the House Agriculture Nutrition, Oversight, and Department Operations Subcommittee. The hearing focused on the Trump administration’s proposed rule to ensure Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) waivers from work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWDs) are being utilized by areas that truly need them.
“Work has dignity. Work is opportunity. Work is not a dirty word. Able-bodied adults cannot be kept on the sidelines while we witness historically low unemployment and a record-high seven million open jobs. I appreciate the administration’s work to ensure these waivers are preserved for those who truly need them and I look forward to continuing to work with them to realize our shared goals of employment, self-sufficiency and prosperity for SNAP recipients,” said Subcommittee Ranking Member Dusty Johnson.
“Leading up to the 2018 Farm Bill, this committee held 21 hearings on SNAP – of which, fourteen were dedicated to examining the ABAWD population. For years, we’ve heard members on the other side of the aisle, including the chairman, complain about eligibility and the state abuses of the waiver process. We attempted to address it in the farm bill, and then were repeatedly told by Democrats that Congress didn’t need to act because the administration already had the flexibility to address the problem. So, here we are with a solution proposed by USDA, and not one Democrat offered a suggestion beyond asking the Secretary to withdraw this proposal. It is time Democrats to stop talking out of both sides of their mouth,” said Ranking Member K. Michael Conaway (TX-11).
Background:
An ABAWD is an individual between the ages of 18 and 49 who has no children or dependents and is not disabled. The bipartisan Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 requires that ABAWDs only receive SNAP benefits for three months within three years unless they meet certain work requirements. The three-month limit does not apply to individuals unable to work due to physical or mental health reasons, pregnancy, or caregiver obligations. States may request to waive the three-month time limit if States can demonstrate an unemployment rate above 10 percent.
States have abused waivers by combining counties and cities with lower unemployment with those areas facing higher unemployment to form single “areas” for waiver purposes. This loophole has allowed states to waive the work requirement for more than 2.8 million able-bodied adults who have the ability to work, train, or volunteer, but are not.
Rep.Dusty is so well-spoken. What stood out to me was how many times in the 5min34secs he said “American”. He wants to improve the lives of Americans, but has yet to address how much of the 80billion is used to improve the lives of illegal aliens. I’m excited for him to address that issue.
SNAP is nothing more than corporate welfare. Why do you think the SD retailers association wants to keep the data a secret on where those dollars end up? Keep SNAP and put in restrictions like on WIC and we can watch the abuse stop and also watch the corporations who rely on it to go bust. There is a reason why big business will never allow it to end.
Can Rep. Dusty get that data available for the public to view?
I always thought it was strange Papa Murphy’s accepted ebt cards.
Papa Murphy’s wouldn’t exist without EBT. Lots of gas stations survive off it as well. These leeches probably want it more than the citizens getting the cards. Much like everything else that defrauds our country, they will never acknowledge it. It’s like yelling about illegal immigration and then doing nothing to employers who employ them or even as going so far that Trump pardons them. Every politician in govt is bought and paid for. Democrats, Republicans, all of them.
There are some employers who are charged and fined for employing illegals. I know it’s difficult when illegals are using stolen information. Meat packing plants are one of the worst. I’ve also seen many gas stations found guilty of SNAP fraud.
Every politician in govt is bought and paid for. Democrats, Republicans, all of them…. true that!
SNAP should only be used for basic food items. No pop, chips, cookies, lobster, etc. Also, if people receiving SNAP benefits have smart phones, cable TV, smoke, drink, or aren’t employed, they can cut the frills first and then qualify.
Most people on SNAP already have jobs. The reason they are on SNAP is because they don’t make enough.
If Dusty really wanted to solve the SNAP issue he would quit being a yes man for corporate America.
Many people on SNAP have jobs, yes. Many who take advantage of the system make enough to also have smart phones, own a car, spend money at the bar. I’ve met plenty, at the bar I work at, who are on SNAP and spend money all night on gambling, alcohol and take many smoke breaks.
There should be stricter qualifications.
#SweepingGenerality
It sounds like you have a job at a bar, because it has patrons who can spend money there. So you are on SNAP too, but you don’t know it; and so is the owner of the Bar, too.
Dusty’s obsession about SNAP speaks to how the GOP speaks to the emotions of voters and not really their pocketbooks. If they really cared about taxpayers, they would care about what they make and how most people should be making more in a world where billionaires are created evey minute.
SD has never had a freshman as a chair or ranking member before. I hope he does a good job.