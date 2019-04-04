Rep. Johnson Takes Part in First SNAP Hearing as Ranking Member

Washington, D.C. – Today U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) took part in his first hearing as Ranking Member of the House Agriculture Nutrition, Oversight, and Department Operations Subcommittee. The hearing focused on the Trump administration’s proposed rule to ensure Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) waivers from work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWDs) are being utilized by areas that truly need them.

“Work has dignity. Work is opportunity. Work is not a dirty word. Able-bodied adults cannot be kept on the sidelines while we witness historically low unemployment and a record-high seven million open jobs. I appreciate the administration’s work to ensure these waivers are preserved for those who truly need them and I look forward to continuing to work with them to realize our shared goals of employment, self-sufficiency and prosperity for SNAP recipients,” said Subcommittee Ranking Member Dusty Johnson.

“Leading up to the 2018 Farm Bill, this committee held 21 hearings on SNAP – of which, fourteen were dedicated to examining the ABAWD population. For years, we’ve heard members on the other side of the aisle, including the chairman, complain about eligibility and the state abuses of the waiver process. We attempted to address it in the farm bill, and then were repeatedly told by Democrats that Congress didn’t need to act because the administration already had the flexibility to address the problem. So, here we are with a solution proposed by USDA, and not one Democrat offered a suggestion beyond asking the Secretary to withdraw this proposal. It is time Democrats to stop talking out of both sides of their mouth,” said Ranking Member K. Michael Conaway (TX-11).

Background:

An ABAWD is an individual between the ages of 18 and 49 who has no children or dependents and is not disabled. The bipartisan Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 requires that ABAWDs only receive SNAP benefits for three months within three years unless they meet certain work requirements. The three-month limit does not apply to individuals unable to work due to physical or mental health reasons, pregnancy, or caregiver obligations. States may request to waive the three-month time limit if States can demonstrate an unemployment rate above 10 percent.

States have abused waivers by combining counties and cities with lower unemployment with those areas facing higher unemployment to form single “areas” for waiver purposes. This loophole has allowed states to waive the work requirement for more than 2.8 million able-bodied adults who have the ability to work, train, or volunteer, but are not.

###

