Rep. Jordan proposes near-complete legal immunity for untrained volunteer security guards for Jesus

This is a new one. State Representative Dylan “No seatbelts” Jordan has introduced another measure to enhance the safety of South Dakotans.

By proposing to give security personnel – trained or not – near absolute legal immunity if they are guarding a church related activity.

So if someone wants to walk in off of the street with their shotgun and be a security guard for the Lutheran Lutefisk dinner or Knights of Columbus fish fry, whether competent and experienced with the use of a firearm or not, Rep. Jordan wants to hand them complete legal immunity. Ignoring murphy’s law.

I don’t know why my shotgun discharged?!?.. I didn’t mean to break that child arm.. he was going to tip over that casserole dish.. That 89year old woman was unruly!… I can just imagine the infinite scenarios of mayhem.

As someone who works in insurance claims, I’m sure that proposal for complete immunity will go well.

Not so good for the people on the receiving end, but meh. The guards were doing the lord’s work, doncha know.