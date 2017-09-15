Rep. Kaiser announces not running, plans on run for Brown Co. Sheriff

State Representative Dan Kaiser just made a surprise announcement that he will not be a candidate for State Representative in 2018, but will instead be running for Brown County Sheriff:

Current District three representative and Aberdeen Police officer Dan Kaiser has officially announced his candidacy for Brown County Sheriff in 2018. He will run as a Republican.

Kaiser made the announcement on Dakota Broadcasting’s “In Touch” program and explained why he is running for sheriff…

and…

Kaiser says win or lose the job as sheriff he will not seek re-election to the state house of representatives. Kaiser has served three terms representing district three but says he wants to stay at home to spend more time with his family.