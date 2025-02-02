Rep. Karla Lems chirps up on the 2026 Governor’s race.

From Facebook, State Representative Karla Lems has chirped up with regards to her involvement in the contest for Governor in 2026. Some may even take it as an expression that she might get involved herself as a candidate:

Don’t forget that Lems was the one who provided money behind a Kevin Jensen PAC that dumped $20,000 in 2022 races, including money for Governor Kristi Noem’s opponent Steve Haugaard:

The Political Action Committee noted donations to a number of candidates, including Schoenbeck Senate opponent Colin Paulsen, Gubernatorial wannabe Steve Haugaard, and Doug Post for District 7. and.. This would be the same Karla Lems who was a founding member of the “Primary John Thune” facebook group that started loudly, but ended up only able to produce Bruce Whalen and Mark Mowry as their champions. And the same Karla Lems who is currently a candidate running to be a District 16 State Representative alongside the PAC Treasurer, Kevin Jensen.

