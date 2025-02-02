From Facebook, State Representative Karla Lems has chirped up with regards to her involvement in the contest for Governor in 2026. Some may even take it as an expression that she might get involved herself as a candidate:
Don’t forget that Lems was the one who provided money behind a Kevin Jensen PAC that dumped $20,000 in 2022 races, including money for Governor Kristi Noem’s opponent Steve Haugaard:
The Political Action Committee noted donations to a number of candidates, including Schoenbeck Senate opponent Colin Paulsen, Gubernatorial wannabe Steve Haugaard, and Doug Post for District 7.
and..
This would be the same Karla Lems who was a founding member of the “Primary John Thune” facebook group that started loudly, but ended up only able to produce Bruce Whalen and Mark Mowry as their champions. And the same Karla Lems who is currently a candidate running to be a District 16 State Representative alongside the PAC Treasurer, Kevin Jensen.
Stay tuned.
9 thoughts on “Rep. Karla Lems chirps up on the 2026 Governor’s race.”
Looks like Pipeline Barbie is on board!
I think she must be talking about the unconstitutional 10 Commandments Bill. We’ll see who has the guts to defend the Bill of Rights in the House.
She thinks she’s something. She’s not.
Miss Lems is a fraud and should recuse herself from voting on any pipeline bills since her actions are to serve her own interests.
The second-hand embarrassment is cripling. I can’t imagine how painful it must be to be that stupid.
I heard that the pipeline would run through her property. Shouldn’t she than recuse herself from the issue? Not vote and certainly not sponsor a bill. Sounds like a clear conflict of interest to me.
Just another in a series of embarrassments foisted on the land of infinite variety caused by the Lems/Odebach cabal.
SD will pay dearly for the laziness of normal Republicans.
It always baffles me that this entire group always claims to be “for the people” while completely forgetting that almost 80% of landowners on the pipeline route have already signed voluntary easements. 80% of landowners on the route are happily taking the pipelines money. Why should they have to lose that economic gain for a small minority that has been brain washed by fear mongering. This pipeline is REAL economic development. Stop pretending to be for the people. All Mrs. Lems is doing is stifling growth and entirely ignoring the majority of her constituents.
Please run Karla, bring along Pipeline Greta too. That would be one “bitch’n ticket”.