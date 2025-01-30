One thought on “Rep. Manhart wants State of SD to become cryptocoin speculator”

  1. Promoted by Scammers, money laundering by shady actors such as organized crime and rogue governments. Constantly promoted by his sponsor Dumpsterfire.

    I feel bad for those who are gullible and have already been duped by far right grifter conspiracy pushers only to have their life savings accounts emptied by this con.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *