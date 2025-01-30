Rep. Manhart wants State of SD to become cryptocoin speculator January 30, 2025 @SoDakCampaigns I’m not sure what to say about that which has not already been said.. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
One thought on “Rep. Manhart wants State of SD to become cryptocoin speculator”
Promoted by Scammers, money laundering by shady actors such as organized crime and rogue governments. Constantly promoted by his sponsor Dumpsterfire.
I feel bad for those who are gullible and have already been duped by far right grifter conspiracy pushers only to have their life savings accounts emptied by this con.