Rep. Manhart’s gay school thought mandatory reporting measure – House Bill 1201 – passes to floor

In House Education which picked up after session ended today, an amended form of House Bill 1201 which removed gay thought reporting and but retained having school employees as mandatory reporters – public or private – requiring that they notify parents if questions regarding “a student’s gender confusion or gender dysphoria are discussed with a student” come up and notes:

A school nurse, school counselor, teacher, administrator, or any other staff member employed by a school district or accredited nonpublic school may not:

(1) Provide any instruction or presentation to a student with the purpose of studying exploring, or informing the student about gender identity, gender expression, or the concept that a student’s gender may be inconsistent with the student’s biological sex at birth;

(2) Encourage or coerce a student to withhold from the student’s parent, legal guardian, or other custodian the fact that the student’s perception of the student’s gender or sex is inconsistent with the student’s sex; or

(3) Withhold from a student’s parent, legal guardian, or other custodian information related to a student’s perception that the student’s gender or sex is inconsistent with the student’s sex.

The measure passed to the House floor on a vote of 8-7 after amending.