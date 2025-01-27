State Representative Will Mortenson had some comments after what he remarked was the largest crowd he’d seen in a crackerbarrel in over 5 years in Highmore, SD. And he’s indicating they spoke with a singular voice to demand “No Vouchers!”
Mortenson also remarked that the public is fired up to protect their schools and students.
8 thoughts on “Rep. Mortenson: Small School fired up and demands “No Vouchers””
People don’t realize that HB1020 doesn’t take money away from public schools. It’s a separate allocation of monies.
Those separate funds come from somewhere, they don’t materialize out of thin air. Anytime you add a new program, you’re decreasing the available money to spend on current programs.
Ah yes, the magically appearing money theory. It won’t take away from anything else! This money grows on trees!
People that love vouchers don’t realize that there is not an infinite amount of funds the state can use. The shortcomings of homeschooled economics courses on full display.
It’s crucial we clarify the facts regarding our public education system. Contrary to misinformation swirling about, every student who departs from a public school results in a loss of funding allocated to that institution. For example, if 10 students transfer from their elementary school, that school is forced to adjust its staffing accordingly due to reduced financial support.
Let’s prioritize accurate information and hold our public discourse to a higher standard. I urge everyone to engage with the facts and encourage others to do the sam
When Logan Manhart and Brandei Shaefbauer were asked if Vouchers would take away money from public school systems they did not know. Schaefbauer while trying to come up with answers then said it came out of the governor’s slush fund. It reminded me of an old SNL skit ending in “Yeah That’s The Ticket!”
They can play the shell game all they want. It is part of the state government budget and if they pass this voucher scheme into law it WILL decimate public school systems! Count on a successful ballot measure to repeal it. Buyers remorse in states that fell for this.
Citizen, Parent, Business owner, Taxpayer askes at Saturday’s Cracker Barrel Rep …..
Will these vouchers hurt our public schools and take funds away from them?
Legislator (Probably Homeskooled) responds
I dunno.
A voucher program will likely impact rural schools the most. Some may have to close. This will obviously take funds out of the public education budget. The state may not replace those funds, forcing local districts to raise taxes on property owners.
This is a bad, bad idea for rural schools.