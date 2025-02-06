Rep. Phil Jensen has “no regrets” for targeting Huron School District.

State Representative Phil Jensen is in the Argus today expressing absolutely no regret over being removed as vice chair from the House Ed committee as the dust settles after his attempt to defund the Huron School District over “a tip” he claims he received for the district hundreds of miles from his own:

A South Dakota lawmaker who sought to introduce a bill to defund a school system outside his legislative district was removed from his committee leadership position. It’s a result Rep. Phil Jensen, R-Rapid City, said he has “no regrets” about. Jensen was demoted from his vice-chair position on the House Education Committee to a regular committee spot Wednesday. and.. “I wanted to make them come to the table,” Jensen added. “It’s my style of being a lawmaker.”

Read that here.

It’s my understanding that House leadership announced today that Jensen will remain on the House Education Committee after their wrist slap. My question is why would they leave Jensen on House Ed at all?

At this point, they’re just encouraging his behavior, as Jensen is preening around as if his actions were something to be admired.