From Facebook, Representative Chris Reder is feeling a bit of heat on the residency questions he’s facing in his Legislative District, versus his apparent homestead in Minnesota, and offered the following in response.
However, with this being noted, It still leaves many questions dangling out there.
The property was purchased last July, and apparently includes a homestead exemption where someone has declared this as their primary residence.
And the corporate papers filed with the Secretary of State this past January say his address is Minnesota:
DTOM Foundation Paperwork B0345-5410 by Pat Powers
That being said, there appears to be some questions regarding where he’s established his residency that aren’t going away any time soon, especially considering that the property in another state is owned.
And he’s literally telling everyone that he’s just maintaining a leased space for a cot or a couch… apparently for purposes of voter registration.
I’m sure this isn’t done by any stretch of the imagination.
3 thoughts on “Rep. Reder posts on facebook in response to residency controversy. But there are still many unanswered questions.”
This opens up all kinds of questions in Minnesota and South Dakota with numerous violations possible in both states. If his house is classified as homesteaded in Minnesota he is not legally supposed to be renting it out.
When you add all this up and this is just getting started how did he or why would he even run for a South Dakota legislative seat in the first place?
As in previous posts made by others despite a personal loss being a tragedy these are completely separate issues Unless he immediately resigns a legal challenge needs to occur right away!
A resident of the district needs to file a complaint with the Attorney General so an investigation can be started
Regardless it would appear as though he is defrauding one state/county or the other regarding property taxes.