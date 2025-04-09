Rep. Reder posts on facebook in response to residency controversy. But there are still many unanswered questions.

From Facebook, Representative Chris Reder is feeling a bit of heat on the residency questions he’s facing in his Legislative District, versus his apparent homestead in Minnesota, and offered the following in response.

However, with this being noted, It still leaves many questions dangling out there.

The property was purchased last July, and apparently includes a homestead exemption where someone has declared this as their primary residence.

And the corporate papers filed with the Secretary of State this past January say his address is Minnesota:

DTOM Foundation Paperwork B0345-5410 by Pat Powers

That being said, there appears to be some questions regarding where he’s established his residency that aren’t going away any time soon, especially considering that the property in another state is owned.

And he’s literally telling everyone that he’s just maintaining a leased space for a cot or a couch… apparently for purposes of voter registration.

I’m sure this isn’t done by any stretch of the imagination.