Rep. Schaefbaur upset her buddy Shad Olson being portrayed as a liar. Nevermind the whole domestic abuse arrest thing.

State Representative Brandei Shaefbaur is in Aberdeen this weekend flustered and having a conniption fit that Aberdeen police won’t relate a well-person check they were doing to Rapid City ex-news anchor Shad Olson’s claim that they were really trying to catch someone he claimed had threatened to firebomb a Toby Doeden speech:
Schaefbauer said she doesn’t know if the threat she was told about was personal or politically motivated. She said she didn’t know about the details about how it might have been reported, but she saw police officers enter the building, walk around it and check out the scene. She’s upset that Olson has been portrayed as a liar.
McNeil said police were searching for somebody during the time of the event and were in the vicinity of the event center. There were concerns about the person’s mental and emotional health after a welfare check was requested, he said, but it was not related to the Doeden event.
So, Brandei didn’t know really anything (a common thing, I know) about what the police were actually doing. BUT, she’s upset that Olson has been portrayed as a liar. Representative Brandei Shaefbaur – defendress of Shad Olson’s impinged honor because of accusations in the media that he did not know of what he was speaking.
Of course, when she defends him now, and as she was thanking him after she had him testify on her legislation this last session..
..both times she has a tendency to completely ignore the fact Shad was arrested and Shad ultimately pled no contest to charges that he assaulted his girlfriend in February of 2024. Maybe it would be nice if Rep. Schaefbaur cared more about women reporting they were picked up by the neck than the honor of the people who get arrested and plead “no contest” for that kind of thing.
But, that doesn’t seem to fit into Brandei’s legislative agenda. Good thing for Aberdeen residents to remember in 2026.
I’ve known Captain McNeil for 25 years and have no reason to doubt what he is saying.
Every time Brandei opens her mouth misinformation and ignorance gets fertilized.
I heard it from a friend who’s aunt had told her that something bad was going to happen. Thankfully she and her other ignorant legislative allies were called out a number of times to provide documentation and proof with their claims in an attempt to pass bills by veteran moderate legislators. Their actions helped provide damage control this past session. Unfortunately a few were not vetted as they should have been and were passed into law.
Until these fringe extremists are voted out it will never end.
As an Aberdeen local perfectly stated Shad Olson has been debunked!
And if you call her out on her own Facebook page, you get a private message telling you to “go comment your crap on someone else’s page” and that she added you on Facebook because she “thought you were reasonable.”
I think it’s pretty reasonable for a legislator to not promote a guy who plead no contest to beating a woman and embellishes, arguably outright lies about, a story to garnish attention. But hey, maybe I’m wrong.
Sounds like Brandy is just trying to defend her next boyfriend. Or is he an ex? Can’t keep them all straight.
So Representative Brandei Schaefbauer did something happen District 3 constituents should have been worried about? Were laws broken? Was the Aberdeen Police Department called? Arrests made? Fire department called? Did Governor Rhoden call up the SD national guard? Was there an alert to place District 3 under a shelter in place?