Rep. Spencer Gosch being tested for Coronavirus

From the Argus comes a report of the Speaker Pro Tempore of the House being tested for the coronavirus:

Rep. Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham, was tested on Thursday after falling sick on Wednesday and becoming more ill overnight, House Speaker Steven Haugaard announced at the start of the House’s floor session on Thursday. Legislators confirmed to the Argus Leader that it was for COVID-19. Gosch can’t have contact with anyone for several days while waiting for his COVID-19 test result, Haugaard said.

Scary stuff. Please keep Rep. Gosch in your thoughts.