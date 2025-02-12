Rep. Stevens new VC of House Ed. Phil still there.

If you look at the roster for House Ed this AM, the good news is that State Rep. Mike Stevens is the new vice-chair of that committee after Phil Jensen was demoted for trying to de-fund the Huron School District.

The bad news is that House leadership is leaving Phil Jensen on House Ed at all.

If they were going to remove him as a show to South Dakotans that the Legislature has standards and that the asylum is not being ran by the lunatics they’re supposed to protect us from… too late. That ship has sailed.