Rep. Tina Mulally submits measure to double number of signatures for initiated measures to get on the ballot

The South Dakota Legislature continues to propose meddling with the people’s right to initiative and referendum, as State Representative Tina Mulally has introduced HJR 5004 this week to double the signatures needed to get initiated measures on the ballot, and raising the number required to bring a constitutional amendment by half again:

You would think that Tina has something against the people bringing measures for a vote of the public?

The measure is co-sponsored by Rep’s Aylward and Rice, and Senators Lauren Nelson, Tom Pischke, and Carl Perry, because he’ll add his name to anything.