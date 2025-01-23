The South Dakota Legislature continues to propose meddling with the people’s right to initiative and referendum, as State Representative Tina Mulally has introduced HJR 5004 this week to double the signatures needed to get initiated measures on the ballot, and raising the number required to bring a constitutional amendment by half again:
You would think that Tina has something against the people bringing measures for a vote of the public?
The measure is co-sponsored by Rep’s Aylward and Rice, and Senators Lauren Nelson, Tom Pischke, and Carl Perry, because he’ll add his name to anything.
2 thoughts on “Rep. Tina Mulally submits measure to double number of signatures for initiated measures to get on the ballot”
Here we go again. Legislators doing everything they can to interfere with the public’s right to decide issues directly. They never stop putting up barriers for these initiatives.
Under God, the people rule. The folks in Pierre need to learn to get out of our way.
This is obviously terrible policy, and an outright power grab by some members of the Legislature. Please contact your legislators and urge them to vote against this travesty!