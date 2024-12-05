Rep. Tony Venhuizen and Sen. Randy Deibert propose property tax relief measure

From Twitter, Rep. Tony Venhuizen and Sen. Randy Deibert explain their proposal for property tax relief:

I hear more about property taxes from my constituents than any other issue, by far. This is the year for major property tax relief for South Dakotans.

This coming session, I am sponsoring legislation to cut property taxes for homeowners by an average of 35%.

Sen. Randy Deibert… pic.twitter.com/oWIUYXmbx2

— Tony Venhuizen (@Tony_Venhuizen) December 5, 2024