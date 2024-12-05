Rep. Tony Venhuizen and Sen. Randy Deibert propose property tax relief measure

From Twitter, Rep. Tony Venhuizen and Sen. Randy Deibert explain their proposal for property tax relief:
I hear more about property taxes from my constituents than any other issue, by far. This is the year for major property tax relief for South Dakotans.
This coming session, I am sponsoring legislation to cut property taxes for homeowners by an average of 35%.
I’m all about cutting taxes, BUT our state is funded by sales tax and our schools are funded by property tax. Where will this cut be shifted? Or how will those funds be replaced?
I’m all about trimming budgets as well, BUT if the budget is cut our schools will suffer.
My guess is the tax will be shifted from homeowners to landowners and commercial property.