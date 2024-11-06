It’s embarrassing that the State of Florida has 98% of its vote counted and we have practically nothing from Minnehaha County. We need to fix this.
— Tony Venhuizen (@Tony_Venhuizen) November 6, 2024
It’s embarrassing that the State of Florida has 98% of its vote counted and we have practically nothing from Minnehaha County. We need to fix this.
— Tony Venhuizen (@Tony_Venhuizen) November 6, 2024
8 thoughts on “Rep. Tony Venhuizen – If Florida can count its votes, why can’t Minnehaha County?”
According to SOS page all of SD is counted except Minnehaha county. 13 of 81 are counted with 52 of 81 partially counted. Wow, really doing a great job.
Why are you belittling people going the extra mile to work really hard to ensure election integrity?
The Auditor there signs her name to everything ..
Apparently, South Dakota can’t count its registrations either .. or residences.
Is that why big banks like to make deposits here?
I will tell you that Brown County was done counting vote at around 4AM this morning.
The whole process statewide felt much slower than in years past.
With all of the MAGA pre-election talk of election fraud mysteriously out the window after a Trump victory, wouldn’t that be a signal to the election deniers (SOS and Minnehaha Co. Auditor) that they can stand down with all of their hand count, slow roll nonsense, and simply release the results.
evidently they don’t have any results yet, while the whole rest of the state has quickly and expertly done their jobs. that’s the crux of it, john dale’s admiration nonwithstanding.
Vote for the extreme, get the extreme.
To Leah Anderson – from a great Seinfeld episode: “And you want to by my latex (sec of state) salesman”. Geez