Reports Trump seeking pipeline language to be returned to “big beautiful bill”

Sounds like President Trump is seeking energy independence in the form of pipeline language to be returned to the reconciliation bill:
TRUMP to House Republicans:
“Please put the pipeline language back in. Who doesn’t love pipelines? Let’s get this done. We need to build pipelines.”
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 20, 2025
Answer: Dusty evidently
answer: don’t forget Amanda Fonda and her NIMBY pals too.
I’ll try to stop the sufferers of pipeline derangement syndrome (PDS) from posting the usual refrain of ‘Summit must have bought them off’ when one agrees with the pipeline and infrastructure .
no one is buying off President Trump, so try something more original. .