Reports Trump seeking pipeline language to be returned to “big beautiful bill”

@SoDakCampaigns

Sounds like President Trump is seeking energy independence in the form of pipeline language to be returned to the reconciliation bill:

2 thoughts on “Reports Trump seeking pipeline language to be returned to “big beautiful bill””

  2. answer: don’t forget Amanda Fonda and her NIMBY pals too.

    I’ll try to stop the sufferers of pipeline derangement syndrome (PDS) from posting the usual refrain of ‘Summit must have bought them off’ when one agrees with the pipeline and infrastructure .

    no one is buying off President Trump, so try something more original. .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *