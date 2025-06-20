Rep’s Phil Jensen & Dylan Jordan preparing their school attack plan for this next session, including a ban on all lobbyists from chamber floors

State Representatives Phil Jensen and Dylan Jordan were in fine form last night as they spoke on a special on-line Legislative Panel on Education Reform with the group, South Dakota Women for Education Reform.

In case you’d forgotten, South Dakota Women for Education Reform is the creation of Free-dumb Caucus State Director Hannah Determan. That would be the same Hannah Determan who formed a facebook group advocating to shoot down planes with jet vapor trails, so that lets you know the flavor of today’s sherbert.

What great insights were two of the worst legislators who go to Pierre spouting off about? Here’s the high points, giving us a glimpse of what they’re planning to bring to the 2026 legislative session:

Their BIG plan and priority is to get rid of the education lobby and completely ban lobbyists from the floors at all times. They were claiming that’s their office and lobbyists should not be able to bother them.

Jensen gave a shout out to Toby Doeden and took swipes at his leadership team for removing him as Vice-Chair.

Jensen is now claiming his bill to defund the Huron school district was to bring people to the table and he can’t help it if it “hurt” people’s feelings.

Phil bragged about having 8-7 control over the House Education committee-“whether I was vice-chair or not”.

Phil and Dyl just want vouchers and don’t really care what kind.

Dylan didn’t really like HB 1020 because he doesn’t trust government. Says “Government offends me.” Rambled on about the DOE calling the fire marshal to close a private school down and controlling their curriculum.

It sounds like the big effort will the be to try to silence the voice of school districts and the people who teach our kids.

Because.. well it sounds like they believe in the portion of the South Dakota Republican Party platform that says “We support access to locally controlled education,” until the locals try to actually have some control.

Stay tuned.