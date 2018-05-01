Republican Candidate for Congress Dusty Johnson is going on the air with a new ad – National Debt

Republican Congressional candidate Dusty Johnson is going on the air tomorrow with a new ad in both a :30 and :60 second version titled “National Debt”

The ad, which provides Dusty telling the story of what our national debt means to his sons is reminiscent of the national debt ad that his predecessor in Congress, Kristi Noem, found great success with in her election against Stephanie Herseth.

With early voting in progress and less than 45 days to go, things are only going to heat up in the remaining days of the election!

