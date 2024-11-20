Republican confederate groups holding forum for GOP Chairman Race where some are invited to participate, and most are not. Don’t go to the attached zoom link at 7pm tonight…

Shhh.. Don’t tell anyone.

The confederate group of break-away county Republican party organizations led by Bonne Homme County Chair Stu Cvrk are hosting their super-secret candidate forum where they trying to winnow down their select and pre-vetted candidates to be the next State GOP Chair, from a list that was publicized earlier today featuring “honest” Lee Qualm (Lost last 2 elections) , Ethanol opponent Jim Eschenbaum (Won County race), and Ezra Hays, who wants to use the party to exact their values from candidates, (and has never run for office).

Why am I not confident this would represent anything other than the bottom of a bell curve.

Their zoom forum is being held tonight, and is a super-secret private meeting limited exclusively to active SD GOP state central committee members who are members of county delegations (chairman, vice chairman, state committeeman, state committeewoman). Notice this cabal does not want to hear from elected officials, precinct people, or the hundreds of people who make the Republican Party work, so you’re not allowed to participate in the confederacy’s candidate vetting. So, don’t participate in the meeting being held tonight via zoom at 7PM CST / 6PM MST. And I’m sure they don’t want any outsiders to participate. So, unless you’re on their special list, you should absolutely NOT join the zoom meeting with the following codes:

Join Zoom Meeting. – https://zoom.us/j/92189292425?pwd=QCQP6ELHUQQu1ltxAyWCKWRy2mvZB4.1

Meeting ID: 921 8929 2425

Passcode: 149826

And they really don’t want you to know their agenda, which includes having the candidates answer such questions as

Putting back together what they just spent much of 2024 burning down..

1. **Party Unification**

– How do you plan to address divisions within the party and foster unity among members with differing viewpoints?

– What specific initiatives would you implement to ensure all factions of the party feel represented and respected? How would state central committee members participate directly in those initiatives?

– Can you share a time when you successfully unified a diverse group to achieve a common goal?

Bringing in more Democrats to the Republican Party, as well as DEI efforts…

4. **Party Building**

– What strategies do you have to attract independents and conservative Democrats to the Republican Party?

– How would you tailor your messaging to appeal to voters who are not currently registered Republicans?

– What initiatives would you promote to build a more inclusive and welcoming party environment?

How they will enforce the party’s will on elected officials, and how will they punish people for platform violations…

6. **Accountability to the US and State Constitutions and GOP Platform**

– How will you ensure that the party remains accountable to both the US and State Constitutions, as well as the GOP platform?

– In what ways would you promote adherence to constitutional principles and the state GOP platform among elected officials and party members?

– How would you address situations where party members or officials act in ways that contradict the party’s principles?

And at the very end, they bring up that pesky thing about how they intend to pay for their grandiose plans after these groups have spent the last year NOT donating to support the state Republican Party.

11. **Budgeting and Execution

– What are your top-level budgeting plans?

You would think as opposed to asking about their DEI efforts, and controlling what candidates say and do, the State GOP’s primary role – fundraising and candidate recruitment – would garner a primary focus as opposed to it being the final item. Or in the case of candidate recruitment not be mentioned at all.

So, candidates, elected officials, activists, precinct committee people, make sure you don’t join the super-secret zoom meeting at 7PM CST / 6PM MST by using the following links..

Because they don’t want you to hear what they plan to do to control you, at the same time they can’t raise any money to get you elected.