Resolution attacks Dusty Johnson for halting President taking money away from military?

A resolution has been introduced this week in the State Senate attacking Republican Congressman Dusty Johnson for his recent vote to block President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency along the southern border. Supposedly, one is coming in the House too.

But is it quite as simple as trying to portray it as a vote against President Trump, as it seems people are howling?

In a recent response from the Congressman, it’s evident that it’s a much more complex issue than the knee jerking responses try to portray:

The resolution filed in the legislature seems to be complaining that Dusty drew the line at taking money from the military infrastructure as was appropriated by Congress. These resolutions people are grousing about are that Dusty held on for the military budget not to be robbed?

Why would the legislators proposing this want money be stripped from the military?

Remember, this is coming from the same state legislature who brings bills year after year trying to strengthen the legislative branch against the executive branch in South Dakota.

Literally, they are asking for colleagues to vote that the executive branch at the national level needs more authority against the legislative branch. Are they now going to start demanding that all executive branches should be far stronger than the Legislatures in the Judicial – Executive – Legislative mix?

I guess I don’t have a problem with our Congressman standing up to the President when he feels something is in the best interest of South Dakota. I didn’t have a problem with Kristi Noem doing it, and I don’t have a problem with Dusty doing it.

Before we throw pablum out for the Facebook mob, maybe we need to take a look at what we believe our Government should be, and how we think the separation of powers between the branches of Government should work.

