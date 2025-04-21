Retiring Lobbyist David Owen is profiled in South Dakota Searchlight, and in his twilight years of promoting the interests of industry and commerce in Pierre is noting that the Capitol is a much more hostile place than it used to be:
Owen said Pierre’s deeply divided political environment, particularly among Republicans, is one where policy debates turn personal. He describes it as “a cancer in the system.”
“We used to have battles, take the vote, then go on and see each other at dinner. Those days are gone,” Owen said.
and..
This year, I was talking to some of the freshmen legislators who had never served before….
…I heard more about concerns about “society” and how they thought they could help straighten out “the culture” by being in the Legislature. That’s a big task. That brings you to introducing things like school vouchers. That brings you to thinking the Ten Commandments in every classroom will help structure a moral code that will solve some of these social problems.
9 thoughts on “Retiring Lobbyist – Legislature is a hostile environment for industry and commerce”
Sad to retire on this note, when a system you fought to support and improve is being gutted by novices and crusaders. Thanks for your decades of service Mr Owen.
I’ve noticed that it’s quite popular these days to attack the individuals whom the people of South Dakota have chosen to represent them.
A small portion of South Dakota voters elected a dysfunctional group of narcissistic cretins.
The lobbists are the glue that holds the curtain together the straw that stirs the drink and the steamrollerball that squishes the whackadoodles into the phone booths, so show a little respect.
It’s disheartening that for many in the legislature the business of South Dakota is not about “being open for business,” but it’s about “straightening out the culture.”
There are numerous individuals the people of South Dakota elected who arent attacked here. It’s almost as though legislators arent kings and can be criticized based on their behavior. THE HORROR.
BRAVO DAVID! Job well done!!
Hah! I read the whole article. All the way to the end. The money shot.
how the pipeline and SD right-to-life people are a cancer in the system and they should find other occupations. In another state. Become bartenders.
Who’s serving the drinks Thursday night?
Some of the legislators and a few like minded lobbyists need to come out of the closet and work on their own sexual attraction or identity issues rather than make everyone else suffer because they are not living as their authentic selves.