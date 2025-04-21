Retiring Lobbyist – Legislature is a hostile environment for industry and commerce

Retiring Lobbyist David Owen is profiled in South Dakota Searchlight, and in his twilight years of promoting the interests of industry and commerce in Pierre is noting that the Capitol is a much more hostile place than it used to be:

Owen said Pierre’s deeply divided political environment, particularly among Republicans, is one where policy debates turn personal. He describes it as “a cancer in the system.”

“We used to have battles, take the vote, then go on and see each other at dinner. Those days are gone,” Owen said.

and..

This year, I was talking to some of the freshmen legislators who had never served before….

…I heard more about concerns about “society” and how they thought they could help straighten out “the culture” by being in the Legislature. That’s a big task. That brings you to introducing things like school vouchers. That brings you to thinking the Ten Commandments in every classroom will help structure a moral code that will solve some of these social problems.