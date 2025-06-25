Rhoden: Ban on Sanctuary Cities Will Take Effect

Ban on Sanctuary Cities Will Take Effect

PIERRE, S.D. – On July 1st, the ban on sanctuary cities in South Dakota, SB 7, will take effect. This was the first bill Governor Larry Rhoden signed after taking office as Governor.

“We must do everything we can to keep our people safe, including removing criminal illegal aliens from this country. Signing SB 7 was an important step in keeping South Dakota strong, safe, and free,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “President Trump and Secretary Noem are making tremendous strides to keep our nation secure. We will continue to do all we can to support their efforts.”

The bill also provides protections for law enforcement officers carrying out immigration enforcement actions.

You can find video footage of Governor Rhoden signing SB 7 here . You can find a picture of Governor Rhoden signing SB 7 here.

Governor Rhoden continues to take decisive action to keep our state strong, safe, and free. He recently visited our South Dakota National Guard troops at the Southern Border, who are working with the Trump Administration, Secretary Noem, and Border Patrol to protect our nation.

Following that trip, the Governor announced that the South Dakota Highway Patrol obtained a Memorandum of Agreement to assist in the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) actions to keep America safe.

###