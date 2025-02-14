Rhoden Inaugural pin is actually the largest SD Inaugural pin ever produced

Just as a postscript to my picture earlier in the week, I’m finding that in the 93 years that Inaugural pins have been made in connection with South Dakota’s Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball, the most recent pin for Governor Larry Rhoden is actually the largest Inaugural Pin ever produced:

The large 1987 Mickelson and 1973 Kneip pins are both 3 1/2 inch pins, and the Rhoden pin, aside from being a throwback to the large round buttons, comes in at a non-standard size 4 inch pin.

And our new Governor continues the tradition started in 1999 where the first lady/gentleman appears on the badge with the Governor.