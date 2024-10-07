Rick Weiland “not sure why so many groups are against IM 28”

Rick Weiland seems a bit befuddled why so many groups are against his poorly written legislation that will cause property taxes to skyrocket, and trigger the state to create an income tax:

Venhuizen said nurses, labor unions, schools and others have united to oppose IM 28 because the state will need to cut its budget if IM 28 passes. He said IM 28 is poorly written because it doesn’t include a plan to make-up the lost sales tax revenue.

“When Governor Noem proposed the sales tax cut for food, she had a plan to pay for it,” Venhuizen said. “The sponsors this year do not.”

and..

Weiland said he’s not sure why so many groups are against IM 28.