Rick Weiland seems a bit befuddled why so many groups are against his poorly written legislation that will cause property taxes to skyrocket, and trigger the state to create an income tax:
Venhuizen said nurses, labor unions, schools and others have united to oppose IM 28 because the state will need to cut its budget if IM 28 passes. He said IM 28 is poorly written because it doesn’t include a plan to make-up the lost sales tax revenue.
“When Governor Noem proposed the sales tax cut for food, she had a plan to pay for it,” Venhuizen said. “The sponsors this year do not.”
and..
Weiland said he’s not sure why so many groups are against IM 28.
4 thoughts on “Rick Weiland “not sure why so many groups are against IM 28””
If IM 28 passes, my guess is there will be several legislative fixes drafted by the time the session starts in January.
Legislature needs to quit kicking the can down the road and pass something or there will be another (albeit well-written) version of IM 28 on the 2026 ballot.
For one thing, it will bankrupt small towns, possibly forcing them to go to extreme lengths, such as cutting emergency services including police. Just at this month’s cover of the Municipal League’s magazine! If you need more information, read the article inside.
I’ve asked several people about this, but no one seems to have an answer for me – please correct me if I’m wrong, but isn’t part of the sales tax designated for teacher pay/improvement. Will that also go away as well. Just curious.
How many times can Rick play the naive/befuddled card?
He’s not just some interested citizen trying his hand at grassroots politics. He is a professional poltical operative who has led at least half a dozen ballot measure campaigns. Many of them have these same type of problems – half-baked ideas that are drafted wrong – and he always just acts like he’s so confused.