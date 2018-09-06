RNC video shows liberal Dems are residents of crazytown lately Posted on September 6, 2018 by Pat Powers — 18 Comments ↓ FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Did the RNC offer comment about the McCain funeral ?
The RNC left out footage of Charlottesville, the guys with the Tiki Torch march with what they were chanting and their signs, ganging up on the young Black man under the parking ramp or the Dodge Challenger plowing into a group of protesters killing that woman.
Hey look, the guy from The NYT’s !
UM, I do not believe the RNC ever acknowledged those people as supporters. There are people on the right who are extreme, but they are not supported by the RNC. There are also people on the left who are extreme. They are either supported by the DNC or not condemned. Some of the people in the video are recognizable Democrats whose actions have arguably caused people to attack.
Didn’t the RNC hold a convention and nominate a guy for President who encouraged his supporters to beat up protesters? Or did I just dream that?
#HowSoonWeForget
Actually you are wrong…..You & the MSM continue to misrepresent the facts!
Really.
How was it misrepresented?
#DemocratsAreHypocritesAndWouldRatherSeeTheCountryFailThanAdmitTrumpIsDoingAGoodJob
Do you think Trump’s deregulated economy will collapse in 2020 or 2021?
#JustLikeHooverReaganBush43
OK, you say it will collapse. Just what regulations that have been pulled back will cause this so called collapse? Perhaps you could put a couple of reasons behind your statements. You and Paul Krugman seem to drink from the same Koolaide.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/09/06/wyoming-gop-office-fire/
Says it all. Who is it that supports and perpetrates violence?
You should be ashamed of yourself, trying to blame Republicans for any of that.
Leader in Charlottesville voted for Obama at one point. Car who ran down pedestrian was driven by leftist. Charlottesville was NEVER about KKK or White Supremacy…it was an attempt to get fair treatment from press and local law enforcement for anti-open borders and other conservative views. We see how that went.Antifa showed up and a slew of spoiled left-wing brats.. looking for a fight and a chance to burn American flag etc.
The video shows identifiable Democrats expressing their support for violent confrontations.
The DNC can try to find similar footage of identifiable Republicans doing the same thing. Good luck with that.
The Democrats, generally, are behaving like children who didn’t get their way, and their expression of their displeasure is disgusting and un-American. The idiot Dick Durbin said that the noise by the protesters at the Kavanah hearings is the “sound of Democracy”. No, you idiot, it is the sound of anarchy and uncivil, ill-mannered morons. That is the Democrat base now.
Face it, without the Electoral College, the GOP would have been placed in history’s dumpster long ago…. What you call “uncivil” is actually how a majority acts when ruled by a minority…
JKC: “What you call “uncivil” is actually how a majority acts when ruled by a minority.”
This statement tells you everything one needs to know about what comes out of your mouth.
This is a Constitutional Republic. The rules have been in place since 1787. There are procedures to change the Constitution which has been done 17 times (not including the Bill of Rights which were adopted semi-concurrently with the Constitution). Donald Trump and the 535 Members (minus vacancies) of Congress were all duly elected according to our Constitution.
In short, your above statement is a call to anarchy (or supporting an overthrow of our form of government) and a rejection of the Constitution. Since that is such a antithetical statement basic principles of our governance and protection of civil liberties, I have no other conclusion but to interpret anything you say put in this context.