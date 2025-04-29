Rounds and Johnson able to assist in moderating Maude land dispute with fed govt.

Hard work and common sense has finally prevailed. I am grateful that Judge Theeler signed an order dismissing charges against the Maude family of Caputa over a disputed fence line on land that was ranched by their family for decades. We have been working closely with the Maude…

I’ve been hopeful that USDA and the Maudes could settle this outside the courts and I’m pleased to see that the charges against the Maudes were dismissed today.

I’m grateful for @RepHageman’s partnership with me to secure this outcome. https://t.co/gTDxzmd3uk

— Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) April 28, 2025