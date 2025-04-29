Hard work and common sense has finally prevailed. I am grateful that Judge Theeler signed an order dismissing charges against the Maude family of Caputa over a disputed fence line on land that was ranched by their family for decades. We have been working closely with the Maude…
— Senator Mike Rounds (@SenatorRounds) April 29, 2025
I’ve been hopeful that USDA and the Maudes could settle this outside the courts and I’m pleased to see that the charges against the Maudes were dismissed today.
I’m grateful for @RepHageman’s partnership with me to secure this outcome. https://t.co/gTDxzmd3uk
— Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) April 28, 2025
4 thoughts on “Rounds and Johnson able to assist in moderating Maude land dispute with fed govt.”
Way to throw law enforcement under the bus.
Rhoden now chiming in with claims of responsibility. Jon Hansen with public comments as well. Where’s Marty? What about Doeden? Anyone else? Dr. Boz?
I like my neighbors fire pit but they won’t let me use it, can you help me Dusty?
We all might as well get in line and take some of the credit.