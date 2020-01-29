Rounds Attends Signing of USMCA at White House
WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today attended President Trump’s signing of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which replaces the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement.
“I had the honor to join President Trump at the White House this morning for the signing of the USMCA,” said Rounds. “This new agreement will expand trade opportunities for South Dakota’s farmers, ranchers and manufacturers. Mexico and Canada are two of our most valued trading partners, and signing the USMCA solidifies our partnerships with them. Trade with the two countries supports 37,700 jobs for South Dakotans, so making sure we maintain positive relationships with them is important for our economy. I thank President Trump for inviting me to attend today’s signing, and for his strong support of our ag producers and manufacturers.”
Rounds (left) with Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) at the White House ahead of the USMCA signing on Jan. 29, 2020 (photo c/o Rep. Johnson)
President Donald Trump signing the USMCA at the White House on Jan. 29, 2020
###
Worst trade deal in American history as it gives no protections from Mexican dumping into the US on fruits and vegetables and other products, has little positive impact for US agriculture other than small upticks in exports from already declining sectors of the agriculture sector including the dairy sector. It will however raise the cost of new American made cars up to 15% which will reduce demand and further harm the auto industry. This was Trump’s idea of helping the US unions, the AFL-CIO, and acquire their vote in 2020 from the northeast union infested states known as the battleground states. Kowtowing to unions has never been part of the Republican platform and Rounds and Johnson were approached on these facts and were of course ignored.
Yep, this is good for unions, which I’m sure the cult of this Occupant of the White House will admit one day. Why else were #3 and the Dems so in favor of it? I’m thinking they saw the benefits for their union base and aren’t worried the Rust Belt will stay behind the Orange One when it becomes clear what he’s got in mind for cutting Social Security and Medicare.