Rounds Attends Signing of USMCA at White House

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today attended President Trump’s signing of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which replaces the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement.

“I had the honor to join President Trump at the White House this morning for the signing of the USMCA,” said Rounds. “This new agreement will expand trade opportunities for South Dakota’s farmers, ranchers and manufacturers. Mexico and Canada are two of our most valued trading partners, and signing the USMCA solidifies our partnerships with them. Trade with the two countries supports 37,700 jobs for South Dakotans, so making sure we maintain positive relationships with them is important for our economy. I thank President Trump for inviting me to attend today’s signing, and for his strong support of our ag producers and manufacturers.”

Rounds (left) with Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) at the White House ahead of the USMCA signing on Jan. 29, 2020 (photo c/o Rep. Johnson)

President Donald Trump signing the USMCA at the White House on Jan. 29, 2020

###