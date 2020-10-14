Rounds, Colleagues Urge HHS Secretary to Take a Closer Look at Reporting Requirements Which Could Disadvantage Rural Hospitals

PIERRE–U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and a bipartisan group of his Senate colleagues sent a letter to Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar about changes in reporting requirements, which have the potential to create financial hardships and uncertainty for hospitals across the country, especially those operating in rural areas.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, our health care providers need more certainty, not less. The CARES Act, enacted in March 2020, established the Provider Relief Fund to reimburse eligible health care providers for health care-related expenses and lost revenues attributable to the coronavirus. Hospitals and other providers received funds and have budgeted accordingly,” the senators wrote. “However, we are still in the midst of a pandemic and providers continue to face uncertainty in terms of loss of revenue from delayed procedures and care as well as increased expenses related to COVID-19.”

In addition to Rounds, the letter was signed by U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), James Inhofe (R-Okla.), Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), David Perdue (R-Ga.), James Risch (R-Idaho), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), John Thune (R-S.D.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).

Dear Secretary Azar:

We write today with concern regarding the Post-Payment Notice of Reporting Requirements published on September 19, 2020. We have grave concerns this change in reporting requirements for funds received from the Provider Relief Fund (PRF) will create uncertainty and financial hardship for hospitals in our states, particularly in rural areas. In the midst of the COVID19 pandemic, our health care providers need more certainty, not less.

Based upon the impact of these changes to access to health care, we urge you to carefully consider any policies that disproportionately affect rural and safety net hospitals.

