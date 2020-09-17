US Senator Mike Rounds is racking up endorsements this AM. After noting his support from the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List earlier, Rounds has posted on facebook his NRA endorsement, showing his A+ rating from the organization, while Dan Ahlers comes off with a D rating.
In 2016 and 2019, Ahlers had received D- ratings for his performance in the State Legislature, which means that things might be slightly moving up for him..
4 thoughts on “Rounds endorsed by NRA, while opponent Ahlers gets D rating in 2020 US Senate Contest”
I’ll vote for the guy NOT endorsed by the National Russia Association.
I’ll vote for the guy ENDORSED by the NRA. I believe in personal freedoms and not in total government control such as they have in Russia.
(Wow, so clever calling it the National Russia Association except that Russia doesn’t allow personal freedoms and the ability to defend yourself so it’s actually kinda stupid)
Straight from the Senate where Rounds resides. Read it and weep at the hypocrisy.
https://apps.npr.org/documents/document.html?id=6432520-The-NRA-Russia-How-a-Tax-Exempt-Organization
Senate? Not entirely accurate, as it’s straight from the Minority Democrat caucus.