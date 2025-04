US Senator Mike Rounds had a good 1st quarter in 2025, raising a respectable amount of cash which will only accelerate with an opponent announcing last week:

2025 1q Mike Rounds FEC Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

A net of $337,056.87 raised against expenditures of less than $40,000, leaving Mike $2,182,079.29 cash on hand to go into the second quarter of 2025. That’s plenty of cash to get his campaign apparatus set up up and moving for the 2026 election.