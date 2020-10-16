Rounds for Senate 3q FEC Report: $613K raised, $364k spent, and $2.12M Cash on hand.

Rounds for Senate 3q FEC Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

Suffice it to say that Mike Rounds for US Senate had a good fundraising quarter. (If you can’t see the report yet, scribd is being a little funky this AM)

$612,798.12 is funds raised, $364,537 spent, and $2,120,220.54 cash on hand makes for a strong showing this quarter. ($41,484.18 in debt and obligations). In fact, you can also add to Rounds strong total an additional $112,900 raised this quarter by Rounds’ Leadership PAC (the Peter Norbeck PAC) who is also contributing $175,635 cash on hand to the kitty.

Over two million versus the fact that his opponent Dan Ahlers has yet to file his report.. I’m betting it’s not going to me anywhere near as strong.