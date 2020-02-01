Rounds for Senate 4q FEC Report: $402K raised, $211k spent, $1.8M cash on hand, plus additional funds.

Rounds for Senate is certainly bringing the thunder with another strong fundraising quarter:

Rounds for Senate 4q 2019 FEC Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

The former Governor and current US Senator is posting fundraising in the amount of $402,174.43 against expenditures of $211,067.50, giving Rounds a healthy $1,812,831.66 cash on hand.

And there’s more to add to this total. With Rounds’ Peter Norbeck leadership PAC, he’s raised another $166,000 this year…and have an additional $62k COH. This is a bonus for Rounds, as he didn’t have a leadership pac in the 2014 cycle.

When combining the 2 accounts- Rounds raised $2,210,000 leaving him just under $1.9M cash on hand, which is $209k more than he raised in 2013 – the year leading up to the 2014 election – $724k more cash on hand when compared to the prior election.

Any way you cut it puts Rounds in strong position against any challengers who might take him on.