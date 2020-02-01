Rounds for Senate 4q FEC Report: $402K raised, $211k spent, $1.8M cash on hand, plus additional funds.

Rounds for Senate is certainly bringing the thunder with another strong fundraising quarter:
Rounds for Senate 4q 2019 FEC Report by Pat Powers on Scribd
The former Governor and current US Senator is posting fundraising in the amount of $402,174.43 against expenditures of $211,067.50, giving Rounds a healthy $1,812,831.66 cash on hand.
And there’s more to add to this total. With Rounds’ Peter Norbeck leadership PAC, he’s raised another $166,000 this year…and have an additional $62k COH. This is a bonus for Rounds, as he didn’t have a leadership pac in the 2014 cycle.
When combining the 2 accounts- Rounds raised $2,210,000 leaving him just under $1.9M cash on hand, which is $209k more than he raised in 2013 – the year leading up to the 2014 election – $724k more cash on hand when compared to the prior election.
Any way you cut it puts Rounds in strong position against any challengers who might take him on.
Rounds was smart to get Glodt on board again. He will make sure this campaign dominates another election.
Less than Thune.
Rounds and Thune are both complicit in treason by helping Trump violate the Constitution by allowing trump to assist an Enemy.