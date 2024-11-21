Rounds Introduces Legislation to Eliminate U.S. Department of Education

Legislation would return education to local control, redistribute critical programs to existing federal Departments

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today introduced the “Returning Education to Our States Act” which would eliminate the U.S. Department of Education and redistribute all critical federal programs under other departments.

The Department was created in 1979 with the goal of collecting data and advising schools across the U.S. on best practices. In the 45 years since then, it has grown into an oversized bureaucracy with a budget that’s 449% larger than it was at its founding. Despite the Department spending $16,000 per student per year, standardized test scores have been dropping over the past ten years, further displaying the Department’s ineffectiveness on the quality of education for American students. Any grants or funding from the Department are only given to states and educational institutions in exchange for adopting the one-size-fits-all standards put forth by the Department.

“The federal Department of Education has never educated a single student, and it’s long past time to end this bureaucratic Department that causes more harm than good,” said Rounds. “We all know local control is best when it comes to education. Everyone raised in South Dakota can think of a teacher who played a big part in their educational journey. Local school boards and state Departments of Education know best what their students need, not unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C.

“For years, I’ve worked toward removing the federal Department of Education. I’m pleased that President-elect Trump shares this vision, and I’m excited to work with him and Republican majorities in the Senate and House to make this a reality. This legislation is a roadmap to eliminating the federal Department of Education by practically rehoming these federal programs in the departments where they belong, which will be critical as we move into next year.”

Despite its inefficiencies, there are several important programs housed within the Department. Rounds’ legislation would redirect these to Departments of Interior, Treasury, Health and Human Services, Labor and State:

Department of the Interior

Native American-Serving Institutions Programs

Alaska Native Education Equity Program

American Indian Vocational Rehabilitation Services Program

Indian Education Formula Grants and National Activities

Native American and Alaska Native Children in School Program

Native Hawaiian Education

Special Programs for Indian Children

Tribally Controlled Postsecondary Career and Technical Education Program

Impact Aid Programs

Department of the Treasury

William D. Ford Federal Direct Loan Program

Federal Family Education Loan Program

Federal Perkins Loan Program

Federal Pell Grant Program

Health Education Assistance Loan Program

Education Sciences Reform Act

Department of Health and Human Services

Individuals with Disabilities Education Act

American Printing House for the Blind

Helen Keller Center for Deaf/Blind Youth and Adults

Federal Real Property Assistance Program

Special Education Grants

Department of Labor

All Office of Career, Technical and Adult Education programs

National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Randolph Sheppard Vending Facility Program

Vocational Rehabilitation State Grants

Department of State

Fulbright-Hays Program

Full bill text available.

