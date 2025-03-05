Rounds Introduces Legislation to Help Combat Avian Influenza Outbreak

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today introduced legislation to help combat the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreak in the United States. The Avian Influenza Vaccination Strategy Act would require the U.S. Trade Representative and the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to negotiate with trade partners on a strategy for HPAI poultry vaccine.

“Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza continues to impact millions of birds across the United States, which hurts our producers and our supply chain,” said Rounds. “While our leaders continue to work toward a solution, we must make certain that this solution includes communicating with our trade partners about our vaccine strategy. If trade partners won’t accept birds that have been vaccinated against HPAI, this could have further implications for producers.”

This legislation is supported by Dakota Provisions and the National Turkey Federation.

“Highly Pathogenic Avian influenza (HPAI) continues to pose a significant threat to domestic poultry populations in our region and across the United States,” said Jordan Woodbury, CEO of Dakota Provisions. “We appreciate Senator Rounds’s proactive efforts to address the concerns of our critical trading partners. Impacted turkey producers and allied industries in South Dakota are in need of additional mitigation tools, including the potential use of a HPAI vaccine.”

Since the most recent outbreak of HPAI in February 2022, 157.7 million birds have been lost to the virus in all 50 states. In 2024, HPAI impacted 18 commercial flocks in South Dakota. HPAI has also infected other animals, including dairy cattle. Many poultry producers believe an HPAI vaccine will provide significant relief; however, the deployment of a vaccine for poultry is contingent upon our negotiations with trade partners. If trade partners cannot agree on a vaccine campaign, they could move to block imports of American poultry.

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, who was confirmed on February 13, 2025, and National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett are preparing a strategy to respond to HPAI, including a focus on biosecurity and medication. USDA has conditionally approved a vaccine for poultry that is deployed by individually injecting each bird. Once the vaccine is fully approved, deployment will vary from species to species.

Rounds has been a leader in the push for an HPAI vaccine. In January 2024, Rounds sent a letter to then-USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack and then-U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai asking them to begin discussions with trade partners on HPAI vaccines.

