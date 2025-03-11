Rounds Introduces Pair of Bills Strengthening Second Amendment Rights for Military Families, Full-Time Travel

Rounds Introduces Pair of Bills Strengthening Second Amendment Rights for Military Families, Full-Time Travelers

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today introduced a pair of bills that would strengthen Second Amendment rights for military families and full-time travelers. Both pieces of legislation, the Traveler’s Gun Rights Act and the Protect Our Military Families’ 2nd Amendment Rights Act, would amend sections of the Gun Control Act of 1968 (GCA) to make exceptions for Americans with unique living situations. This includes spouses of military members and full-time travelers whose permanent residence is a private mailbox or post office box.

“As a hunter, a lawful gun owner and a supporter of the Second Amendment, I am committed to protecting the rights of lawful gun owners,” said Rounds. “The laws currently on the books do not go far enough in acknowledging the unique living situations of many Americans, including military families and full-time travelers. These bills would amend the law to remove roadblocks for law-abiding citizens trying to exercise their Second Amendment rights.”

The Traveler’s Gun Rights Act would amend the GCA by explicitly defining “state of resident” and “residence” to include private mailboxes and post office boxes. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) requires that licensed federal firearms dealers and individuals purchasing a firearm must jointly fill out a firearms transaction record. While private mailbox and post office box addresses are able to be listed on driver’s licenses, the ATF has determined that they do not qualify as residences on ATF paperwork.

The Traveler’s Gun Rights Act is cosponsored by Senators John Boozman (R-Ark.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and James Risch (R-Idaho), with Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) leading Rounds’ companion legislation in the House. Rounds first introduced the Traveler’s Gun Rights Act in April 2022, followed by reintroduction in the 118th Congress in March 2023.

“Many servicemembers and military spouses haven’t been able to obtain a firearm due to gaps in the address verification process,” said Johnson. “This is a commonsense bill to ensure these individuals can practice their Second Amendment rights.”

The Traveler’s Gun Rights Act is endorsed by the National Rifle Association (NRA) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

“For many Americans, traveling full-time is a way of life,” said John Commerford, Executive Director of NRA-ILA. “Whether someone is active duty military and moving for their duties, or traveling this beautiful nation full time, they should not be denied their Second Amendment rights due to a bureaucratic ATF form. While other government agencies like the IRS allow this practice, the ATF lags woefully behind. The NRA applauds Senator Mike Rounds for working to close this loophole where the ATF refuses to recognize P.O. Boxes as a legal point of residence.”

“Americans, especially our active-duty military members, should never be denied the full spectrum of their Second Amendment rights simply because they use a post office box address instead of a physical address,” said Lawrence G. Keane, Senior Vice President and General Counsel for National Shooting Sports Foundation, The Firearm Industry Trade Association. “This legislation is a simple fix to an overlooked problem that unfortunately disenfranchises law-abiding citizens of their ability to lawfully purchase a firearm. It still requires all the safeguards to ensure firearms remain out of the hands of those who should never possess them. Senator Rounds’ leadership on the Traveler’s Gun Rights Act to ensure those with unique living situations are not denied their rights is commendable.”

The Protect Our Military Families’ 2nd Amendment Rights Act would amend the current federal criminal code, allowing a licensed gun dealer, importer or manufacturer to sell or ship a firearm to the spouse of a member of the U.S. armed forces on active duty. Under the GCA, citizens can only purchase a handgun in the state where they are considered residents. While exceptions have been made for active duty military members, exceptions have not been made for military spouses.

The Protect Our Military Families’ 2nd Amendment Rights Act is cosponsored by Senators Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Jim Justice (R-W.Va.), James Risch (R-Idaho) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.). Rounds first introduced this legislation in the 114th Congress in 2015, followed by reintroductions in the 115th Congress and the 116th Congress.

Click HERE to read full text of the Protect Our Military Families’ 2nd Amendment Rights Act. Click HERE to read full text of the Traveler’s Gun Rights Act.

###