Rounds Invites President Trump to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally



WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today sent an invitation to President Donald Trump inviting him to attend the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota. In addition to the rally itself, Rounds is inviting President Trump to attend a concert at the iconic Sturgis Buffalo Chip alongside founder and CEO Rod Woodruff.

President Trump would be the first President to visit the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The last time a sitting President has visited South Dakota was President Trump’s attendance at the Mount Rushmore fireworks show in July 2020.

Read the full invitation HERE or below.

Dear President Trump,

I write to offer an open invitation to be our guest at South Dakota’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The rally began in 1938 and is the world’s largest motorcycle rally, attracting hundreds of thousands of patriots each year.

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip is among the most iconic venues in the nation, attracting tens of thousands of enthusiasts. It is a must-see experience, glowing with American pride with the roar of American muscle in the background.

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip offers world class entertainment and has hosted America-First artists such Kid Rock, Jason Aldean and Toby Keith, among others. We’re biased, but it’s an experience every red-blooded American should witness, or better yet, participate in.

South Dakota is Trump Country. We’d love to introduce you on stage during one of our premier concerts, in front of tens of thousands of fans and we’re thoroughly convinced you’ll be impressed with the reception.

This year, the event is our 85th Anniversary – which will draw rally goers from every corner of the country and throughout the world. Next year, the 250th anniversary of our country will also be a blow out event. We’d be honored to host you whenever it may work in your schedule.

My friend, Rod Woodruff, founder and CEO of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, has been copied on this letter and is available to answer any questions you or your team might have and will be available to help with all logistics. We’d be happy to make that introduction when appropriate.

Thank you for leading our great country, we’d love to honor you with an appreciation event like you’ve never seen.

