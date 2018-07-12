Rounds Joins Group of Senators in Introducing Resolution to Support ICE
WASHINGTON– U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today joined a group of senators in introducing a resolution denouncing the radical calls for the dissolution of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents play a vital role in the defense of our country,” said Rounds. “Not only do they work to safeguard our borders, they keep our communities safe and help rescue vulnerable children and human trafficking victims. Without the brave men and women of ICE, our borders would be essentially wide open for terrorists and other criminals who are intent on doing harm to Americans. Last year alone, ICE agents made approximately 5,000 gang arrests, seized nearly a million pounds of narcotics and rescued over 1,000 human trafficking victims and children subject to exploitation. I support our law enforcement officers at ICE who put themselves in danger every day to defend our borders and keep our communities safe.”
The resolution, led by Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), was also cosponsored by Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), David Perdue (R-Ga.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Roy Blunt (R- Mo.), Tom Tillis (R-N.C.) Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.).
Senator Rounds has become a very central leader on immigration and border issues. If we are ever going to solve the complex issue (legal, illegal, temporary workers, dreamers), it will happen from people willing to do the hard work Senator Rounds is doing. It is extraordinary a relatively new Senator has become a go-to Guy so quickly.
When it comes to establishment bootlicking, nobody has you beat, Troy.
well when it comes to derisive insults and slander you’re no slouch. wait, you’re a heck of a slouch.
great observation about rounds. aside from the usual hate from the usual parties in-state, his record of governing south dakota was more than excellent, and guys like him should be running congress asap.
I don’t agree with dissolving ICE, it is still needed in some format. I do think it needs to be retooled for effectiveness.
When furious protesters smash windows & scream “Abolish ICE,” it reveals they do not want modest, intelligent reforms. They want open borders. Democrat candidates worry because their “progressive” base pulled open the robe. Even the Koch bros admit we can’t give 50 million migrants Medicaid, inoculations, Obama phones, food stamps, and public education. We can’t afford it. Switzerland can’t. Sweden can’t. Germany can’t. Japan can’t. England can’t. And once we agree there’s SOME upper limit – 50 million, 60 million, 100 million? — we agree we need immigration control. We can debate numbers, percentages, and specifics. We can agree there’s room to improve. I challenge you to name a perfect government agency. But every non-idiot knows that, imperfections aside, ICE protects our families from drug gangs, sex traffickers, and jihadi terrorists, all of whom enter illegally.
On the weekend, when you’re swimming & boating at the lake, do you leave your home unlocked in case poor migrants need shelter? Few South Dakotans want open borders. The petulant “abolish ICE” demand is a blue wave killer.
Spot on with the exception of ‘all’ but agree wholeheartedly the rest: imperfections aside, ICE protects our families from drug gangs, sex traffickers, and jihadi terrorists, all of whom enter illegally.
I think you’re saying that some of the villains (gangsters, drug mules, terrorists, pedophiles) invading our country enter it legally. Really wish I could say you were wrong, but I recall some of the 9/11 murderers came over on govt approved student visas.
Is Thune supporting this also? If not, he should. He isn’t very vocal on a lot of things, and with his seniority we need to hear more from him, including about Democrats idiocy and hypocrisy on the Supreme Court nominee.
He’s vocal on things that actually can benefit South Dakotans and things that will actually matter.
Rounds is rank and file and needs to pnder to anything to get his name in the press. Cutting the August recess is another one of his dumb ideas that yields few results. I’m happy he’ll only run for one more term- according to what he’s told his staffers.
Resolutions have no force or effect of law- waste of time.
And why would Thune call out Democrats? Without having a super majority in the Senate- Republicans still need to work with Democrats to get things done. It’s very different from Pierre if you can’t distinguish between the two.
The mid terms are coming up. If the Republicans want to keep and maybe gain seats they should be more vocal in defending their positions. Milquetoast won’t cut it. Besides, how much have the Democrats worked with the Republicans?
there’s bipartisanship from a needy cave-monkey standpoint, and there’s bipartisanship forged from each side holding firmly to their differences, but grudgingly giving up only as much as needed to inch forward. i’d put rounds in the latter camp, rather than say he “needs to pander to everything that comes along.” and thune calls out democrats every day, you just have to scan c-span.org and bring up his senate floor speeches. or go to his youtube page. there is a dire needs for a big strong middle ground involving centrists from both parties, and on the democrat side they have to be pried firmly away from their own larcenous leadership for this to happen. good luck mmr.
Of course we need ICE. We have immigration laws and they need to be enforced. But resolutions are toothless nonsense. Don’t they have anything better to do? That’s a serious question. I’m fed up with a do-nothing congress.
Anonymous 9:09,
As a hardcore RINO like yourself who can’t get over the reality nobody listens to you and your ilk for good reason, I’m sure it is hard to acknowledge when a person you disagree with is doing a good job. Don’t like Mike Rounds personally. Don’t agree with him on most issues. I don’t care. But, to be unable to recognize when another is and does good is a very sad place to be in this world. I pity you and am glad I’m not the unhappy angry person you are.
He’s rank and file – this action was ineffectual.
What Senator Rounds and others did was to send a volley across the aisle letting the anti-everything Trump crowd know that ICE is here to stay regardless of what they hate.
While this resolution’s only effect is to put Democrats on the record as being for or against ICE and what they do to keep us safe, let’s not lose the big picutre where Rounds has become a leader- comprehensive immigration reform and border security.
The only people winning with the current status are the people who desire open borders. Doing nothing is giving them what they want and denying the majority.
Three is not enough votes in Congress to get Trumps agenda passed without leaders in Congress forging compromise. Like him or not, Mike Rounds is doing the work to get a solution.
And, I don’t care if there is an election but there should be no August recess. We have the FBI investigation, a Supreme Court nomination, department appropriations not passed, and border security issues that need to be resolved.
Time to stay at work boys.