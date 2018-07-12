Rounds Joins Group of Senators in Introducing Resolution to Support ICE

WASHINGTON– U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today joined a group of senators in introducing a resolution denouncing the radical calls for the dissolution of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents play a vital role in the defense of our country,” said Rounds. “Not only do they work to safeguard our borders, they keep our communities safe and help rescue vulnerable children and human trafficking victims. Without the brave men and women of ICE, our borders would be essentially wide open for terrorists and other criminals who are intent on doing harm to Americans. Last year alone, ICE agents made approximately 5,000 gang arrests, seized nearly a million pounds of narcotics and rescued over 1,000 human trafficking victims and children subject to exploitation. I support our law enforcement officers at ICE who put themselves in danger every day to defend our borders and keep our communities safe.”

The resolution, led by Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), was also cosponsored by Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), David Perdue (R-Ga.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Roy Blunt (R- Mo.), Tom Tillis (R-N.C.) Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.).

