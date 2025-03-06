Rounds Leads Legislation to Ban Foreign Adversaries from Buying American Farmland and Agricultural Businesses

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) today reintroduced the Promoting Agriculture Safeguards and Security (PASS) Act, legislation to ban individuals and entities controlled by China, Russia, Iran and North Korea from purchasing agricultural land and businesses located near U.S. military installations or sensitive sites.

“Our near-peer adversaries such as China are looking for any possible opportunity to surveil our nation’s capabilities and resources,” said Rounds. “One example occurred in 2021 when the Fufeng Group purchased 300 acres of land in North Dakota, located near the Grand Forks Air Force Base. We can’t risk this happening again. The PASS Act would prevent entities of foreign adversaries from purchasing agricultural land and businesses near our military bases and sensitive sites. I am hopeful that with President Trump’s recent National Security Presidential Memorandum on this issue, we can finally get it across the finish line.”

“Nevada is home to many sensitive sites that are critical to our national security,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “It is common sense that we should not allow our foreign adversaries to buy agricultural land next to these locations. This bipartisan bill will keep Nevadans safe and protect American national security.”

The PASS Act is cosponsored by Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) and Senators John Hoeven (R-N.D.) and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.).

“Foreign ownership of American farmland can pose major threats to our national security, especially when that land is close to sensitive military sites,” said Thune. “This legislation would help safeguard our national defense, food supply, and rural economies and ensure farmland across South Dakota and our nation is protected from our foreign adversaries.”

“Foreign adversaries are buying up U.S. farmland which is a threat not only to our food security, but our national security,” said Hoeven. “Our legislation will prevent these bad actors from purchasing farmland and agricultural businesses near our strategic assets to better protect our nation from those with malign intentions.”

“Wyoming’s agricultural land should feed Americans, not provide surveillance platforms for our adversaries,” said Lummis. “This legislation prevents the Chinese Communist Party and other hostile nations from purchasing land near military installations across our state. It’s a straightforward solution to a serious threat.”

This legislation is endorsed by the South Dakota Soybean Association, the South Dakota Corn Growers Association, the South Dakota Dairy Producers and R-CALF USA.

“The South Dakota Soybean Association supports Senator Rounds’ legislation governing foreign ownership of agricultural land and business that protects U.S. farmers, consumers, national security and economic interests,” said Kevin Deinert, President of the South Dakota Soybean Association. “We recognize that national security is a federal responsibility and that this legislation will help to eliminate a patchwork of state interests.”

“The South Dakota Corn Growers Association (SDCGA) strongly supports a federal response on issues with national security implications,” said Taylor Sumption, President of the South Dakota Corn Growers Association. “We greatly appreciate Senator Rounds’ efforts on foreign ownership of agland based upon his unique perspective sitting on both the U.S. Senate Committees on Armed Services as well as Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. It is important that the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture’s role be elevated and enhanced and this legislation is a step in the right direction to utilize the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s unique knowledge about the needs of production agriculture and rural America.”

“South Dakota Dairy Producers (SDDP) recognizes the view that food security is national security and applauds Senator Rounds work to ensure specific foreign adversaries will not be able to purchase farm land near critical sites and thereby gain any competitive advantages surrounding United States agricultural resources,” said Marv Post, Board Chairman of the South Dakota Dairy Producers. “SDDP also supports the Secretary of Agriculture being included in the oversight of foreign ag-related transactions as a common sense approach to ensure United States agriculture is represented in these decisions.”

“We greatly appreciate Senator Rounds’ bill that reaffirms that neither national security nor food sovereignty can exist without the other,” said Bill Bullard, CEO of R-CALF USA. “We must protect both our food production capacity and our sites sensitive to national security from known foreign adversaries. This bill does both.”

In February 2025, President Trump issued a National Security Presidential Memorandum (NSPM) which specifically calls for new rules that prevent China from “buying up America.” The PASS Act would codify parts of that NSPM.

Specifically, the PASS Act would:

· Ban purchases of agricultural land by individuals/entities controlled by North Korea, China, Russia and Iran near military installations and sensitive sites.

· Make the Secretary of Agriculture a voting member of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for all covered transactions involving the purchase of agricultural land, biotechnology, and any other transaction related to the agriculture industry in the United States.

· Give the U.S. Department of Agriculture the ability to refer cases to CFIUS for review if there is reason to believe an agriculture land transaction may raise a national security concern.

BACKGROUND:

Rounds has been a leader on preventing foreign adversaries, namely China, Russia, North Korea and Iran, from owning land in America. Rounds first introduced the PASS Act to the Senate in August 2022 during the 117th Congress, with Representative Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) leading companion legislation in the House.

In February 2023, Rounds reintroduced the PASS Act in the 118th Congress. The Senate Armed Services passed an amendment offered by Rounds as part of their committee version of the National Defense Authorization Act which would have banned China, Russia, Iran and North Korea from purchasing farmland or agriculture businesses.

In October 2023, Rounds introduced the Protect Our Bases Act. This legislation would have made certain the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States can review foreign land purchases near sensitive military, intelligence and national laboratory sites by requiring member agencies to annually update and review their lists of these sites.

Click HERE to read full bill text.

###