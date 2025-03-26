Rounds Named 5th Most Effective Republican Senator for 118th Congress

Rounds named a top lawmaker in defense, agriculture and Indian Affairs issues

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) was named as one of the top-five most effective Republican lawmakers in the 118th Congress by the Center for Effective Lawmaking (CEL). The CEL score is based on metrics such as substance of bills introduced, their progression throughout the legislative process and how many were signed into law.

In addition to being recognized as one of the top-five most effective Republican lawmakers in the Senate, Rounds was also named:

2nd most effective Republican on Agricultural issues (9th overall)

3rd most effective Republican on Indian Affairs issues (6th overall)

3rd most effective Republican on Labor and Employment issues (6th overall)

4th most effective Republican on Defense issues (6th overall)

14th most effective Senator overall

“As lawmakers, one of the most important parts of our jobs is writing and introducing substantive bills and shepherding them through the legislative process with the ultimate goal of getting them signed into law,” said Rounds. “We were successful in getting results for the people of South Dakota in the 118th Congress across policy areas ranging from agriculture to national security and defense.

“As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, a large part of my daily work is focused on national security. Each year, the committee works to compose the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which authorizes funding to support our national defense programs as well as our men and women in uniform and their families. This past year, I authored 40 individual provisions that were included in the NDAA. The bill also included $282 million in projects at Ellsworth Air Force Base and $2.6 billion for procurement of B-21 Raider bombers which will be based at Ellsworth. We also included a number of provisions related to cybersecurity and artificial intelligence efforts to support our national defense.

“South Dakota is also home to a robust agriculture industry. Despite not serving on the Senate Agriculture Committee, I continue to work on introducing legislation that supports our farmers and ranchers that call South Dakota home. This includes supporting American-made products all the way from the farm to the shelves at the grocery store.

“In addition, as the only member of the South Dakota delegation serving on the Indian Affairs committee, I’m committed to working with all nine tribes in South Dakota on legislation that helps tribal members while also upholding tribal sovereignty. This includes legislation that improves the Indian Health Service and addresses the ongoing public safety crisis on reservations. Last Congress, our legislation, the Native American Direct Loan (NADL) Improvement Act, was signed into law, which reformed the NADL program administered by the VA to make it more accessible to Native American veterans living on tribal trust land.

“There is still plenty of work to be done on all of these issues and more in the current Congress. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues in the Senate to get results for the people of South Dakota.”

Click HERE to read more about the CEL’s Legislative Effectiveness Scores.

###