Rounds on Fox Business: I don’t have any problem with this president taking decisive action to protect Americans

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) joined Fox Business to discuss last week’s airstrike that took out Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani.

“We don’t want war, but we’re also not going to get pushed and shoved around,” said Rounds during the interview. “In this particular case, when they attack American soil, when they took on our embassy after killing Americans, it was time to stop that activity. And it was time to send a powerful message [to the Iranians].”

