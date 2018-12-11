Rounds Statement on Confirmation of Jon Kobes to be Circuit Court Judge
WASHINGTON– U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement on the confirmation of his counsel, Jonathan Kobes of Sioux Falls, to be a Circuit Judge on the Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. Kobes will replace Judge Roger Wollman, who is taking senior status at the end of the year.
“Jon will be an excellent judge on the Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit,” said Rounds. “He has spent his career demonstrating his commitment to justice, the fair application of the law and the betterment of the community by providing pro-bono legal services to those in need. I have the utmost confidence in his ability to protect the Constitution and the rule of law, and I look forward to watching him excel as a federal judge.”
Another unqualified (according to the ABA) stooge (look at his pedigree) in a robe. If SD politicians know how to do anything, it’s how to get their lackeys undeserved accolades.
screw the liberal ABA
I second that.
If you are looking to the ABA for guidance you are giving us a good picture of yourself. Are you an attorney? Do you know anything about the law? Did you vote for Obama and Hillary? I just want to know the full picture about your worldview.
If Kobes can be half the judge of Judge Wollman, he will be a great judge.
Judge Kobes is well qualified to serve. I have faith he’ll prove an exemplary jurist. Loudmouth jerks called Justice Kavanuagh a right wing stooge (and worse). Kavanaugh just took a principled stand in favor of Planned Parenthood. I may not agree with that particular decision, but I respect the Court’s independence. Good judges set aside emotion and follow the law.
Kavanaugh interpreted the law. If we don’t like the outcome, change the law. It is how it works in a democracy.
More importantly, these states were trying to “penalize” outside of a prosecution and due process. On the flip side of this coin (judge disrespecting due process) will be why the rogue judge in Montana will be overturned on the pipeline.
Sidenote: Ailton’s, Gorsuch & dissent author Thomas are not wholly wrong as their principle is similar to intervening to protect the civil rights of recent former slaves being violated because local entities won’t prosecute violation of the law. However, in this particular situation, you do have direct federal executive branch means to intervene and the intervention of SCOTUS would be extraordinary when two levels of the Republic (federal and State) are exercising discretion (again, we have got to remember we are a Republican Democracy).
I was surprised to hear that he was confirmed on a 51-50 vote, with Vice President Pence casting the tie-breaking vote.
His bio is impressive, but thin for a federal appeals judge. According to news reports, he has only tried five or six cases and has never been a federal district judge or state judge or supreme court justice.
He’s the first judge confirmed by the Senate on a tie-breaking vote. See: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jonathan_A._Kobes