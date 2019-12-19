Rounds Statement on House Impeachment Vote

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sens. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump:

“The House Democrats have voted to impeach this president, and yet, they still have not provided the evidence to substantiate an impeachable offense. The Senate will execute its constitutional duty, bring this process to a close, and get back to doing the people’s work.”

