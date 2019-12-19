Rounds Statement on House Impeachment Vote
WASHINGTON—U.S. Sens. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump:
“The House Democrats have voted to impeach this president, and yet, they still have not provided the evidence to substantiate an impeachable offense. The Senate will execute its constitutional duty, bring this process to a close, and get back to doing the people’s work.”
###
Anyone still supporting this please system is willfully ignorant of how broken it is. It has become nothing more than a duopoly with the illusion of choice for voters who only care about the party over any principles.