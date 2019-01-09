Rounds Statement on President Trump’s Address to Nation

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement on President Trump’s address to the nation regarding the need for enhanced border security:

“Tonight, President Trump did an excellent job reinforcing to the American people why additional resources at our borders are necessary. Negotiators must come to the table to find a compromise that will strengthen border security and reopen government as quickly as possible. As the border crisis grows and more Americans are adversely affected by the partial shutdown, time is of essence. It is time to work together to find a solution that has bipartisan support in Congress and adequately addresses the president’s calls for enhanced border security.”

