Rounds Statement on Senate Confirmation of Andrew Wheeler to be EPA Administrator

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Committee on the Environment and Public Works (EPW) and Chairman of the EPW Subcommittee on Superfund, Waste Management and Regulatory Oversight, today made the following statement after Andrew Wheeler was confirmed by the Senate to be Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“I congratulate Administrator Wheeler on his confirmation,” said Rounds. “I had the opportunity to meet with Mr. Wheeler during his confirmation process a number of times, and I appreciated our candid conversations about year-round E-15 sales, the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), small refinery waivers and other issues important to South Dakotans. In his EPW confirmation hearing, I asked about his plan to accomplish the administration’s goal of year-round E-15 sales by the summer driving season. He told me the EPA is committed to getting E-15 done before the summer driving season. At a time of low commodity prices and trade uncertainty, finalizing year-round sales of E-15 is an opportunity to support South Dakota’s farmers. I was pleased to support Mr. Wheeler’s confirmation and I look forward to working with him in his new role as EPA Administrator.”

