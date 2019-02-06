Rounds Statement on the State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement on the president’s State of the Union Address:

“Tonight, the president laid out a vision for our country that builds upon the successes of the past two years to further strengthen our economy and keep us safe. Reminding us that much more unites us than divides us as Americans, he called on us to set aside our differences and tackle the tough issues before us. I couldn’t agree more.

“We all want to make our country safer, freer and more prosperous for the future. This includes enacting policies that further grow our economy, strengthening national defense and border security, making sure all Americans have access to affordable health care and prescription drugs, opening new markets for our products through strong trade agreements, and improving our nation’s infrastructure which is in need of repair. I thank the president for prioritizing these important issues in his address to Congress and the nation tonight. I also wish to thank the president for his strong commitment to defending innocent life.

“The American people expect results. I’m ready to work with anyone – on either side of the aisle – to tackle these issues head-on.”

