Rounds: trying to resolve DOGE issues; not running for governor

KELOland has an extensive interview posted with United States Sen. Mike Rounds, who appears to be on course for another term in Washington.

Rounds is focused on resolving some of the issues with how DOGE is operating, it is very clear that he is not planning on returning to the governors chair in Pierre:

“I gotta tell you, a lot of the messages that’s come out of DOGE or out of the different agencies has been pretty raw and really not very nice in terms of saying ‘you’re done’ or ‘we don’t need you anymore,’” Rounds said during a one-on-one interview with KELOLAND News. “Very inappropriate, in terms of the way that they’ve shown some disrespect for a lot of our, either people that are operating through grants or people that are operating, have been good employees for years. So, we try to respond and go back and say, let’s make sure, number one, that there hasn’t been a mistake made.” and.. Santella: Are you considering a run for the governor’s office? “I am not,” Rounds said. “I looked at it. I seriously looked at that because honestly, look, it’s the greatest job in the world.”

Read (and watch) the entire interview here: