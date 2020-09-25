Rushmore PAC calls out State Rep. Erin Healy for being just another liberal democrat wanting to cancel our founding fathers

From my mailbox, District 14 Democrat Erin Healy is taking a hit from the Rushmore PAC for her position opposing our country’s founders. (You know, those guys on Mt. Rushmore):

When faced with another liberal revisionist who wants to erase history, in this case the father of our country as well as the author of the declaration of independence, it’s nice to see some pushback from Rushmore PAC. If we care about our country, we need to remember our history and build upon it. Not cancel it.

Maybe the Democrat State Representative needs to take a moment to remember that without Washington and Jefferson this country would not exist.

At the very least, we can hope the voters of D14 remember when they hit the voting booth.