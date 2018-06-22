Russell/Fitzgerald campaigns working together to blunt Ravnsborg campaign efforts

The Fitzgerald campaign has been playing hardball since last night circulating negative flyers attacking AG opponent Jason Ravnsborg..

But since the Russell/Fitzgerald poolside meeting late this afternoon with Russell flanked by Zack Lautenschlager, and Fitzgerald attended by John Teupel, it seems the West River candidiates are joining forces as the two AG candidates team up to try to take out their opponent:

After months of joint appearances, the two candidates apparently were demanding…. another joint appearance!

(As I’m writing this, Zach Lautenschlager is dropping copies on tables. I seem to recall this not working well for him before.)

At this late hour, I’m not sure how Ravnsborg getting drawn into the other guy’s game benefits anyone but them.

They can complain, but I don’t think it’s a tactic showing any strength or moving any votes. They might as well issue ‘a clean campaign pledge’ at this point.

The vote is tomorrow. The time for hastily assembled gimmicks is over.

The game of thrones continues.

Like this: Like Loading...