Sad news, as Casey Wilson, leader of SD Shared Parenting movement loses life in accident

According to social media and many, many mourners, Casey Wilson, a leader in South Dakota’s shared parenting movement lost his life yesterday in an automobile accident according to early reports.

Casey, who helped organize efforts on social media for the shared parenting movement, as well as led the “Kids Need Both Parents PAC” was one of the most active and visible leaders of the movement to change the traditional custody arrangements in case of divorce to recognize greater rights for non-custodial parents. Wilson was also part of local country music duo “The Barn Flies” along with his wife Carleen Wild Wilson, featuring Carleen as vocalist and Casey on guitar which enjoy a popular following in the state. The group had been scheduled to play at Leavitt at the Falls in Sioux Falls this weekend. Casey was well known as an area farrier and former PRCA Team Roper.

Please keep Carleen and his children in your thoughts.