Sad news for a long-time friend in the GOP – Help support the Lauritsen family.

I received sad news last night regarding someone known to many in the SDGOP. Mike Lauritsen, Deputy Commissioner of School & Public Lands, who has served the GOP in several roles over the years, has a serious illness in his young family as his wife has been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help the Lauritsen family as they prepare for the battle, as you can note in part below.

In addition to being a mom, Jenn Lauritsen is a dental hygienist, but is unable to work while undergoing her battle against cancer. Unfortunately, she is going to be laid up for quite a while as she undergoes treatment and surgeries.

If you know Mike or Jenn, you can click here to read the full story, and to help if you’d like.

